Broadcasting Division Awareness Day at the Piazza

On Monday 19th December, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority’s (“the GRA”) Broadcasting Division will be at the Piazza from 10am - 2pm to create awareness about the work undertaken in this Division and also, to continue with their Radio Audience Survey which focuses on the radio listening habits in Gibraltar.

In light of their ongoing work in broadcasting regulation, the Division will also use this awareness day as a platform to remind the public about the newly implemented “Complaints Procedures” and the importance of ensuring that local broadcasters comply with set programme standards.

As always, the GRA is at the public’s disposal should anyone wish to discuss any other concerns.

For further information please contact the Broadcasting Division (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or visit the GRA’s website (www.gra.gi)