Latest News

Her Worship hosts Childline Mental Health Competition Awards

Details
Category: Local

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in honour of the Childline Mental Health Competition.

The competition included 2 categories - both for song and poems. Certificates were presented to all winners and runner-ups, with awards presented to those who won in the categories.

In her speech, Her Worship congratulated the entries on their efforts and beautiful pieces of work. Her Worship asked we all celebrate the work of Childline, and how it reaches out to young children to show their strengths and abilities. The guestlist was composed of winners and their families, and trustees from the Childline Charity.

Her Worship then invited Caroline Carter, Chief Executive to say a few words and call out the winners, before handing them their prizes.


