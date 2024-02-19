antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Her Worship hosts Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force

Details
Category: Local

Her Worship the Mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD, hosted the Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force during their visit to Gibraltar.

They provide brilliant services to young people, giving the opportunity to learn life skills, earn qualifications, and experience adventure.

For some, this is their first time in Gibraltar, and even abroad. Her Worship had no doubt that they will find us a warm and welcoming community, and this will be a memorable occasion in their lives. She extended her wish that they return to our shores in the near future.

Her Worship thanked the Instructors for the remarkable work that they do. Breakfast, playing of the Piano and even a sing-a-long was enjoyed by all!

 


