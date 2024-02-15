antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister Feetham Engages with Gibraltar Police Federation Following Survey Findings

Details
Category: Local

Following the publication of the Gibraltar Police Federation (Federation) Survey the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham KC MP proactively reached out to the Federation for a meeting at the Federation premises to discuss this.

At the meeting today, the Federation explained the findings in the Survey. In turn, the Minister explained that since being elected he has met regularly with the Commissioner of Police and has expressed Government’s support for the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP). Minister Feetham also revealed that plans had recently been presented to the Commissioner in respect of the police station premises which should alleviate the concerns recently expressed by the Federation in this regard.

Minister Feetham commented: “Like every citizen, as I have stated in Parliament, I am concerned about reports of low morale at the RGP and especially about allegations of bullying. I raised these immediately with the Commissioner of Police and have now also met with the Federation. Both meetings were cordial and frank. As I explained to the Federation at the meeting today, the constitutional and legal position with regards to policing in Gibraltar is that notwithstanding the designation of the Minister for Justice’s portfolio for ‘policing’, under the applicable legislation the responsibilities and powers in respect of policing are distributed principally to His Excellency the Governor and the Gibraltar Police Authority. I have offered the Federation a meeting at my offices where the Commissioner can also be invited to discuss any issues. I am a firm believer that it must be possible to talk things through sensibly on most issues, and if I can facilitate discussion to aid understanding on both sides, I will.


