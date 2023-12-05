Talks resume in Malaga

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia were in Malaga today for the resumption of discussions, together with the United Kingdom and Spain.

They were accompanied by Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The formation of continuity Governments of the same political colours returned to office in Gibraltar and in Spain, after general elections in both places, has facilitated the continuation of the discussions from where they left off.

This renewed contact is expected to continue between different parties and at different levels in the days and weeks ahead.