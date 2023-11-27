antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Community Matters: Constituency MP email addresses

Details
Category: Local

HM Government of Gibraltar introduced a new initiative following the general election to have constituency MPs. This initiative assigns geographical areas in Gibraltar or a specific sector of society to individual Ministers.

Each Minister has the responsibility to reach out to the public within their assigned constituency to listen to their concerns and understand issues affecting them.

Ministers will visit their constituencies on an ad-hoc basis, after announcing their visits beforehand. This will provide residents within those areas to attend these visits if they wish to meet with their constituency MP.

Alternatively, you can also arrange a meeting with your constituency MP using the email as follows:

 

Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Ocean Village & Bayside

Constituency MP – Nigel Feetham

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Varyl Begg, Sir William Jackson Grove and Mid-Harbour Estates

Constituency MP – Christian Santos

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Eastside & Catalan Bay

Constituency MP – Leslie Bruzon

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Moorish Castle, Calpe & Upper Town

Constituency MP – Fabian Picardo

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Westside Area

Constituency MP – Gemma Arias-Vasquez

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Lower Town

Constituency MP – Joseph Garcia

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Alameda Estate & South District

Constituency MP – John Cortes

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Bayview, Cumberland, Nelson’s View, Rosia Dale & Europa Point

Constituency MP – Pat Orfila

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Senior Citizens

Constituency MP – Joe Bossano

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes