Community Matters: Constituency MP email addresses

HM Government of Gibraltar introduced a new initiative following the general election to have constituency MPs. This initiative assigns geographical areas in Gibraltar or a specific sector of society to individual Ministers.

Each Minister has the responsibility to reach out to the public within their assigned constituency to listen to their concerns and understand issues affecting them.

Ministers will visit their constituencies on an ad-hoc basis, after announcing their visits beforehand. This will provide residents within those areas to attend these visits if they wish to meet with their constituency MP.

Alternatively, you can also arrange a meeting with your constituency MP using the email as follows:

Glacis Estate, Laguna Estate, Ocean Village & Bayside

Constituency MP – Nigel Feetham

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Varyl Begg, Sir William Jackson Grove and Mid-Harbour Estates

Constituency MP – Christian Santos

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Eastside & Catalan Bay

Constituency MP – Leslie Bruzon

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Moorish Castle, Calpe & Upper Town

Constituency MP – Fabian Picardo

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Westside Area

Constituency MP – Gemma Arias-Vasquez

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Lower Town

Constituency MP – Joseph Garcia

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Alameda Estate & South District

Constituency MP – John Cortes

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Bayview, Cumberland, Nelson’s View, Rosia Dale & Europa Point

Constituency MP – Pat Orfila

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Senior Citizens

Constituency MP – Joe Bossano

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.