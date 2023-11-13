antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and the Information Commissioner sign Memorandum of Understanding

Details
Category: Local

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) in its capacity as Information Commissioner recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing principles of cooperation between Gibraltar’s financial services regulator and the Information Commissioner.

The MoU provides scope and authority in the exchange of information and intelligence between the GFSC and the GRA, increasing investigative assistance between the two organisations when performing their respective functions.

This formal agreement underlines the mutual commitment to further strengthen cooperations and enhance regulatory standards within the jurisdiction.

GFSC CEO, Kerry Blight, said: “This a significant step towards building on our domestic partnerships, establishing a robust framework for effective collaboration with the GRA with the shared goal of protecting consumers, market confidence and Gibraltar’s good reputation as an international financial services centre.”

GRA CEO, John Paul Rodriguez, said: “The GRA and GFSC play pivotal roles in the growth and permanency of Gibraltar as a reputable financial and business centre. With personal data processing increasingly commonplace amongst providers of financial services, cementing the long-standing relationship between both regulators can only help to strengthen our relative positions, whilst further protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals.

The MoU between the GFSC and the GRA can be found at https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/reg-coop

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes