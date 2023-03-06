Weather Advisory – HEAVY RAIN

Showery outbreaks of rain will continue to affect Gibraltar, becoming heavy and perhaps prolonged at times through this evening and overnight into Tuesday, with a low risk of any thunder.

This could see a risk of Rainfall Accumulations reaching 20-25mm within a 6-Hour period, perhaps more especially later tonight and during Tuesday morning.

Travel conditions could become difficult at times with standing water and a risk of local flooding on prone roads.

Effective From Monday 6th March 22:00 to Tuesday 7th March 11:00