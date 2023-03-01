Art Competition for Young Artists 2023

The Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE MP, officially opened the exhibition on Monday 27th February and presented the awards. 18 artists submitted a total of 29 artworks. This year’s adjudicator, John-Paul Bautista, carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st Prize - The Ministry of Culture Award (£1000)

• Alex Moreno – No.15 ‘Constructed’

2nd Prize - The AquaGib Award (£500)

• Jeremy Ignacio – No.10 ‘Turn of the Ocean’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 (£500)

• Demi Zammit – No.28 ‘Derelict Details’

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 (£500)

• India Borge – No.2 ‘A Form of Essence’

The Arts Society Gibraltar Sculpture Award (£500)

• Matthew Francis Bosano – No.4 ‘All Falls Down’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

• David Llamas – No.12 ‘The Concept of Life’

• Hannah Vaughan – No.24 ‘RUGZ’

• Michael Piris – No.17 ‘Mount Pleasant’

• Phoebe Noble – No.16 ‘Flower Girl’

• Shaniah Garcia – No.8 ‘Deuteranopia’

• Stella Louise Bosano – No.5 ‘Under my Skin’

The exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday 28th February to Friday 10th March, weekdays from 9am to 8pm.