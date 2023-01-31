Treaty talks continue in Malaga

Discussions on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, including with Spain, have continued in Malaga this week.

It has been made clear several times that there is ongoing contact between different parties at different levels between the formal UK-EU negotiating rounds.

Taking part in the latest negotiations are the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The Government says it remains optimistic that it is possible to conclude a treaty which is safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar.

'The United Kingdom and Gibraltar too, as is common in such negotiations, have put forward proposals for consideration which we are ready to sign up to tomorrow.'