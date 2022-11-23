Education Signs Agreement with Gibraltar Volleyball Association and European Volleyball for Volleyball to be Introduced in Schools

Minister for Education John Cortes and Emma Labrador, President of Gibraltar Volleyball Association, have signed an agreement setting out cooperation between the Association and the Department of Education to promote Volleyball in our schools.

The CEV School Project, “Play Volleyball, Grow with it”, is an initiative for the promotion of volleyball at grass roots level in schools. As a non-contact team sport, volleyball has the perfect combination of the elements needed to encourage growth, development and team-work in children, teaching them to develop these skills within a competitive, yet safe and protected, environment. Having had the national coach of Gibraltar Volleyball attending schools last year with extremely positive feedback, the next step was now to implement the Project officially.

When the President of European Volleyball visited Gibraltar in February 2020 he was amazed at the high standard of sporting facilities which Gibraltar boasts, as well as the incredible facilities offered in schools. At the time he visited the new Bayside and Westside Schools as well as our sporting halls and commented that Gibraltar has one of the highest standards of facilities he has seen within all the European countries he has visited. What better way to combine sports, education and school facilities than to bring these to the children of Gibraltar in school, offering them the opportunity to learn a new sport and develop additional skills.

“With junior development being at the forefront of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association’s strategy, this Project is the perfect opportunity for the Gibraltar Volleyball Association to promote and grow the sport, together with European Volleyball and the wonderful facilities and support of the Government of Gibraltar. We are extremely grateful to the Government of Gibraltar, the Chief Minister and Minister Cortes for agreeing that Gibraltar should be a part of the CEV School Project and for believing in our work and supporting this initiative” said Emma Labrador,

“The development of skills and the promotion of an active, healthy lifestyle are priorities which are entirely aligned with our holistic approach to education”, commented the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

John Cortes commented, “We are very proud of the wonderful facilities that we have created in our schools and want to maximise their use in promoting activities such as this which will bring so many benefits to our young people. I am very pleased to have entered into this Agreement and hope that it will be an example that will lead to other similar initiatives."