104th Anniversary of Armistice Day

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One, “the War to end all Wars”, on the 11th November 1918.

A ceremony to commemorate the 104th anniversary of Armistice Day will take place at 11:00hrs on Friday 11th November at the Lobby of Parliament House, presided by His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD.

Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch. The traditional two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11:00hrs, and buglers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will sound the Last Post.

Invited attendees will lay wreaths. Individuals representing essential services, veterans and other associations will also lay a wreath at the Memorial towards the end of the Ceremony, ensuring the continuation of this tradition of marking the Armistice.