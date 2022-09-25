OS 35 Update 22.09.22 – Clean Up and Mitigation Efforts Continue in Earnest

The efforts to clean up and mitigate the impact of the escape of residual oil from the OS 35 have continued in earnest.

NEW METHODS TRIALLED AROUND VESSEL

A special collagen material with absorbent fibres has been deployed inside the boom that surrounds the vessel as a trial to determine how it helps to stem the flow of further escape of oil from the boom. The initial results are positive and a further trial using the same material will be conducted soon.

Dive teams are currently surveying the vessel in an attempt to identify the source of the continuing seepage of oil and mitigate it as far as possible.

Current indications are that the oil is currently escaping at a slower rate than it was initially.

PREPARATIONS TO MOBILISE CLEANUP AT SEVEN SISTERS

The Department of the Environment is in the process of constructing scaffolding for the safe access of workers and equipment to the beach at the Seven Sisters site, with a view to mobilising a full cleanup effort soon.

The Department of Environment is in close contact with local NGOs in coordinating the response, and is grateful for their support.

ADVICE AGAINST FISHING

It is strongly advised that all fishing activity should be suspended until further notice and that the public should refrain from consuming locally caught seafood at this time.

The Department of Environment are collecting samples of fish and seawater for testing.

BUNKERING REMAINS SUSPENDED

Bunkering operations remain suspended whilst resources are concentrated on the response effort. The Captain will review this stance tomorrow.