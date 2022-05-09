Chief Minister to Make a Statement on UK/EU Treaty Negotiations

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar confirms that the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, will seek leave from the Speaker, Hon Melvyn Farrell BEM GMD RD JP MP, to start the forthcoming session of Parliament with a statement on progress and developments in respect of ongoing UK/EU Treaty negotiations.

Mr Picardo said: “I very much look forward to returning to Parliament. We are the government that has held the most meetings of Parliament and that has been most accountable, although the past couple of years have challenged us in that respect because of COVID, lock downs and intense Treaty negotiations.

“When we go back to Parliament next week, I am asking the Speaker to allow me to start with a statement on the ongoing negotiations.

“Statements also allow other members to seek clarification through questions etc, subject to Mr Speaker’s discretion.

“Additionally, I also look forward to other ministers and myself being able to answer the questions put by our Parliamentary colleagues.

“I know it has been some time since we have been in Parliament, but not as long as was the case in some years when the GSD were in Government.

“I very much look forward to returning to the debating Chamber and to the questions, discussions and debates that will ensue.”