‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ Book Raises Funds for Prostate Cancer

A book by Robert Santos focusing on Gibraltar’s landscape and streetscapes and how these have changed over the years is due to be launched in May.

The initiative supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services will raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Charity. The retired senior civil servant explains his original interest was piqued during his time working in the Building Control Section. Since, he has been posting photographic comparisons of different areas of Gibraltar online over the years and was inspired to write the book after support and encouragement.

This illustrated book is divided into sections covering the entire territory of Gibraltar with a complete chapter on Main Street. Another section focuses on the bygone bars, restaurants and nightclubs of the Rock which are part of our social history.

Robert has researched historical landmarks and elaborated on them to generate interest and includes curious historical facts which he has discovered during this process. The author believes some of the anecdotal content will surprise some people and amuse others, with some “Yanito” terms included.

The book will be available for purchase as from Wednesday 11th May from the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, and the Gibraltar National Museum priced at £20.

To pre-order a copy please contact 20075669 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.