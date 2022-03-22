Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain

Showers or more prolonged spells of rain will affect Gibraltar during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, occasionally heavy and potentially torrential downpours with a risk of thunder, which could see rain accumulations of 25mm+ falling in less than a 6-hour period.

The highest rainfall is currently signalled to fall during Wednesday evening and overnight. While the risk of Severe Weather Warning thresholds (50mm+ within 6 hours) being met are currently lower, total accumulations over this period could potentially reach 50 to 80mm with the possibility that the Weather Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Warning for tomorrow evening and overnight.

Travel conditions will become difficult at times, with local flooding expected on prone roads.