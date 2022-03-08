Reception for the Essential Services

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted a reception for members of the Essential Services in the Mayor’s Parlour.

The Royal Gibraltar Police; Gibraltar Defence Police; Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service; Airport Fire & Rescue Service; Borders & Coast Guard Agency; HM Customs; Gibraltar Ambulance Service, and the Gibraltar Port Authority were welcomed to City Hall. Every organisation was represented by members of several departments and ranks.

In his welcome speech His Worship spoke about how these forces and agencies play a crucial role in our community. They work to protect and serve our community on a daily basis, with their diligent efforts ensuring we are safe and can continue to live peacefully in Gibraltar.

His Worship concluded by thanking all for their brave and tireless work.