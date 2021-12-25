Changes to Hospital COVID-19 Swabbing Procedure for Staff and Visitors

The GHA’s COVID-19 operational status has been raised to amber, with the operational threat level raised to moderate. This is not anticipated to have any significant operational impact for patients.

Outpatient activity, and priority and time sensitive surgeries, interventions, screenings and investigations will continue as normal.

Due to the prevalence and community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Gibraltar, the GHA has changed the procedure for the testing of staff and visitors to St Bernard’s Hospital.

Visitors to wards are required to have a lateral flow test at the ward on arrival. Visitors should not attend the Mid Town Drive Through for a test to visit the hospital. Visitors for short periods of time (less than one hour) will NOT require a lateral flow test on the day of the visit.

All visitors to any ward for any period of time must provide proof of vaccination (first 2 doses and 14 days after the 3rd dose/booster) and are required to wear a mask and apron for the duration of the visit.

Patients attending for an outpatient or GP appointment do not require a lateral flow test but must wear a mask and apron for the appointment. Unless by exception, patients attending for an outpatient or GP appointment must attend the appointment alone.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘In-house testing mitigates the pressure that this measure would have on the Mid-Town testing facility and makes the most effective use of staff time whilst safeguarding the wellbeing of patients.’