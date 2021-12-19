Travel Restrictions Tightened in Response to Omicron Variant Threat

As cases of the Omicron variant continue to soar in the United Kingdom, HM Government of Gibraltar, on the advice of the Director of Public Health, requires all air arrivals from a non-Red List country to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival.

This is opposed to the current option of having up to 24 hours in which to take the test. This requirement has been effective as from Friday 17th December 2021, and applies to everyone aged 12 years and over.

There will also be a legal requirement to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received. Failure to take this test within the day of arrival will be in breach of regulations and the RGP will have the power to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300 to any offenders. In order to cope with extra demands, the COVID-19 Rapid Test facility at the Airport will remain open from 8 am to 9 pm daily.

'The UK Government removed all countries from its Red List on Wednesday. This is largely because the Omicron variant is now in general circulation in the United Kingdom. Gibraltar will however continue to maintain its Red List unchanged but this will be closely kept under review as the epidemiological situation changes in Gibraltar.'