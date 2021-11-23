Affordable Housing Projects - Payment of Instalments

Following on from the recent updates on completion dates for the new affordable estates, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has provided an additional update on the payment of instalments by purchasers.

The purchase agreements for these estates state that instalments have to be paid monthly from the date of signature until the date of completion of the purchase of the flat. However, as a result of the inevitable delays arising from the effect of the COVID pandemic, purchasers will only be obligated to pay a minimum of 36 monthly instalments. After this, purchasers can continue paying either the full monthly instalments or 50% of the monthly instalments if they so wish; however, they may choose to stop paying instalments at any point after the 36th month and prior to completion.

Purchasers who choose to stop making the monthly instalments in this manner will not be able to restart making monthly payments, and will have to wait until completion to pay the balance of the purchase price of their property.

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, said “Government is aware of the difficulties which purchasers face as a result of these unfortunate but inevitable Covid19 delays. We are hoping that this measure will assist many purchasers with their finances for the purchase of their future homes.”