Autumn Bookmark Competition 2021

The annual Bookmark Competition by Gibraltar Cultural Services is organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group. The competition attracted a total of 739 entries.
The awards were presented on Wednesday 10th November 2021 at 4.30pm at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion. The overall results, with judge’s comments, are as follows:
Overall Winner Daniel Allen – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
‘Simple yet powerful message about how teachers can influence a child’s belief in themselves.’
Winner School Year’s 3–6 Sienna Parody – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
‘Colourful, clever design, powerful pictures.’
Winner School Year’s 7–10 Ella Garcia – Westside School
‘Colourful, great artwork, inspiring message.’
Winner School Year’s 11-13 Mariah Davis – Westside School
‘Eye-catching, colourful and challenges people to find their own superpower.’
Adult Winner Maya Bezalel Baharal
‘A heartfelt message from a teacher’s perspective showing how much they care and help their students.’
Highly Commended Certificates:
Bodene Bonnici Adult Category
Faye Chichon School Year’s 7-10 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
Amelia Debenham School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School
Andzela Dinic School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School
Isabella Anne Fernandez School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
Clare Francis - Adult Category
Ana Golding School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School
Adrianna Hermida School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School
Finn Patrick Logan Hughes School Year’s 3-6 – Loreto School
Sarah Lugaro School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
Adam Viñales School Year’s 3-6 – St. Joseph’s Upper Primary School
Luke Zammit School Year’s 7-10 – Westside School
Stuart Byrne, Dyslexia Gibraltar Chairperson said:
"Dyslexia Gibraltar would like to thank all the participants for their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs, they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education for making this a success as part of the annual Cultural Programme."