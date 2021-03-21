Minister Daryanani Meets All Party Parliamentary Gibraltar Group

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, has met virtually with the All Party Parliamentary Gibraltar Group.

Mr Daryanani briefed MPs on Business, Tourism and the vaccination roll out. He informed them of how Gibraltar PLC had handled the lockdown, the manner in which the Gibraltar Government had supported Businesses and how we intend to come out of this with the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Minister Daryanani said: “This was an excellent opportunity to speak to our friends in the UK. They were keen to know of our plans, interested in the manner in which the Government is expanding air services to the UK and wished for an update on our successful vaccination programme. I am delighted to see the support we have in both houses of Parliament in the UK across the political divide.”