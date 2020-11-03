Agreement Relating to Interoperability of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Applications Within UK, Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar

Gibraltar is to form part of an agreement relating to the interoperability of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Applications with the UK, Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar. The main aim of the Memorandum of Understanding between countries is to help disrupt the further spread of coronavirus within the jurisdictions.

All of the signatory jurisdictions that form part of the MOU have developed an App using the Google-Apple API. This allows interoperability between the Apps to seamlessly deliver Exposure Notifications in circumstances where the user of an App in one jurisdiction has been in close proximity to the user of an App in another jurisdiction and one of the users has received a positive COVID-19 test result. The Agreement describes how this capability can be delivered using interoperability between the jurisdictions.

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, the Hon Albert Isola MP, said; “This agreement brings many benefits to Gibraltar in the fight against COVID-19, not least the ability for us to better monitor and control the effects of travel between Gibraltar and the UK. It allows the different versions of the Contact Tracing Apps developed to fight COVID-19 to speak to each other, thereby eliminating the need to develop or install different versions of the App. An important next step in the strategy, is to develop a memorandum of understanding with mainland Europe, to extend the important benefits of interoperability to all nations as people strive to return to a normal way of living, where free travel forms part of business, personal and tourism trips”.