Equality Means Business: Making Live Events Accessible

The Ministry of Equality have announced further training sessions which will be offered as part of its ‘Equality Means Business’ series of awareness seminars designed to promote awareness and inclusion of individuals with disabilities in our community.

These latest training, information and awareness sessions are in relation to provision and management of events. The Ministry of Equality has engaged with a specialist UK organisation to deliver this. 'Attitude is Everything' is a UK charity who have been delivering Disability Diversity Training for 15 years and regularly advises on large public events in the UK including concerts and live performances, and on how these can be made more accessible. They have worked with a number of popular UK festivals (including Glastonbury and Festival Republic) as well as a number of entertainment venues.

The bespoke training will take place next week, lasting a number of days. In addition to the training provided to the public sector, the Ministry of Equality is also offering local, private promoters the chance to attend a morning training session at the University of Gibraltar on Wednesday 22nd February 2017.

A further seminar will be held at the University of Gibraltar on Thursday 23rd February 2017, geared towards establishments like bars and hotels, that provide entertainment. Both seminars will start at 9.00 am.

Anyone wishing to attend any of these seminars should first register their interest with the Ministry of Equality. Participation for all seminars is free, and given the interest and demand already expressed there will be limited spaces available and these will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said “These seminars are a continuation of the training series already established as we are taking the lead in our shared responsibility in making Gibraltar more inclusive.

Gibraltar is blessed with a very diverse and active social calendar so I want to ensure that everyone involved in organising these events is aware of their responsibilities towards individuals with disabilities and supports them in their proper delivery of it and shows how, without doubt, a more inclusive business makes for a better business all round.

Creating awareness is vital and we must work together to change attitudes. In the advent of the Disability Act, we will be providing continuous support and information to enable businesses to provide more accessible social and cultural experiences to those who, because of their disability, may have been left out in the past."

These seminars compliment previous training seminars and more will follow throughout the year.

To register your interest or for more information please e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 200 70112.