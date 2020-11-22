Govt Confirms Fourth Death in Gibraltar related to COVID-19

The Government has announced the death of a fourth resident of Gibraltar Related to COVID-19.

The deceased was a man aged between 65 and 70 years old, who also suffered from an underlying health condition that made him particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of COVID-19. This meant that he was unfortunately not strong enough to resist COVID-19, which regrettably took him before his time. The patient died yesterday morning from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Govt said the death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is extremely sad to have to confirm the loss of another member of our community, a person just under 70, too soon to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased, on behalf of all the people of Gibraltar.

‘Although the numbers of active cases in Gibraltar are currently on a downward trend, we can’t afford to let our guard down. This horrible virus is out there, and today’s upsetting news is a difficult reminder of its worst effects, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.

‘This is a terrible illness for which there is no vaccine available as yet and no cure. We are not out of the woods yet, despite the fact that a vaccine is going to be available in coming weeks and months. Please, therefore, do the simple things to help protect yourself, your family and your friends. Take extra care if you are vulnerable or come into contact with someone who is vulnerable. Wash your hands, keep a safe distance and wear a mask where you have to.’