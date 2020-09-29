Bayside School Wins UK’s Cyber School of the Year Award

Bayside School has been awarded the UK’s Cyber School of the Year by the National Cyber Awards.

The Chief Minister met with the teaching team behind that has put Gibraltar at the forefront of cybersecurity education, and has earned consistent success at the annual Cyber Centurion competition.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Wow. I am extremely proud of this fantastic achievement by a dedicated team of teachers and their talented pupils. This is excellent news for education in Gibraltar and for all our students who have a very bright future ahead.’