Caretaker Minister for Public Health meets Public Health Specialist Una Geary

Caretaker Minister for Public Health John Cortes met last week with Una Geary, the Public Health specialist commissioned to carry out a study on the increase special needs in Gibraltar’s younger population.

Ms Geary will over the next few months be meeting with a number of individuals and collectives as part of the research. Among the topics discussed were possible causes for the increase, and the development of a strategy to provide increasing support.

The research is being funded by the UK Health Security Agency.