antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Young Enterprise Pupils Present EmployEase Project to the Minister Feetham

Details
Category: Local

A-level pupils of the Young Enterprise ‘EmployEase’ team met with the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, to showcase and discuss their innovative project.

Their project, EmployEase, aims to establish a streamlined pathway for students seeking employment and internship prospects, and bridges the gap between job seekers and employers in Gibraltar’s job market through a user-friendly website.

EmployEase operates on the principles of efficiency and connectivity, aligning with the Ministry's youth initiative, the Connect Hub, which aims to empower young people in our community and raise awareness of career opportunities in the finance sectors in Gibraltar. Through EmployEase, employers can easily list job openings while job seekers can apply directly through the platform.

Minister Feetham extended congratulations to EmployEase for winning the award for Best Financial Management at the Young Enterprise Awards, stating: "Congratulations to EmployEase for their outstanding achievement. Winning the Best Financial Management award is a testament to their dedication and hard work. We applaud their success and look forward to seeing their continued growth and impact."

Minister Feetham further commented, "EmployEase exemplifies the innovative spirit of Gibraltar's youth. It aligns perfectly with our Connect Hub initiative, empowering young people to explore career options and facilitating connections between employers and the next generation of talent.”

The Ministry's support underscores the importance of empowering youth-led initiatives and reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering innovation.

 The EmployEase website can be accessed via the https://www.employeasegibraltar.com


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes