antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Minister Santos Discusses Employment initiatives with Prison Board at HMP Windmill Hill

Details
Category: Local

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, was invited to HMP Windmill Hill to meet the Prison Board in order to discuss employment initiatives for this cohort.

Minister Santos was accompanied by Supported Employment Programme Manager Jolene Gomez, who has been working on this for the past few months.

The Ministry has been working on upskilling packages to be offered via the PATHS programme. These will include general employability, construction, retail, hospitality, health and wellbeing and others. There are also other initiatives being explored for the prison cohort, which will use the facilities already available such as the wood workshop. Applied philosophy, football and alternative therapies are also being looked at.

The Ministry has been working closely with the senior management staff at HMP Windmill Hill on this initiative. An Education Working Group has been established with members of the Gibraltar College of Further Education. A further Prison Working Group includes members of the Probation Team, Community Service and the Ministry of Justice.

Minister Santos was also given a tour of the facilities and thanked the Prison Board for their invitation.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes