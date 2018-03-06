Gibraltar Spring Festival 2018 - Logo & Short Story Competitions

Gibraltar Cultural Services are reminding the general public of the closing dates for the 2018 Spring Festival Logo and Short Story Competitions.

THE LOGO COMPETITION is open to persons of all ages who may submit up to two original works. Entries on paper or card must be submitted in an A4 size indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets or other promotional material and must contain the wording: ‘GIBRALTAR SPRING FESTIVAL 2018’.

The prize for the winning entry is £300.

The closing date for receipt of entries for the logo competition is Tuesday 13th March 2018.

THE SHORT STORY COMPETITION is open to all to both Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work in any subject.

There will be four categories as follows:

￼A. School Years 4 to 5 (250–350 words)

B. School Years 6 to 7 (250-350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 11 (450–550 words)

D. School Years 12 to 13 (500–1000 words)

E. Adults (must not exceed 1000 words)

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £300 and a trophy. Additionally, each category will receive a £50 voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

The closing date for receipt of entries for the Short Story Competition is Monday 19th March 2018.

￼Entry forms and full conditions for both competitions are available from the John Mackintosh Hall. Entry forms can also be downloaded from www.culture.gi

For any enquiry please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.