Latest News

HMGoG Christmas donation to The Mindspace Project

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has once again made its annual donation to a local charity instead of sending official Christmas cards.

On Thursday afternoon the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, presented a £3000 cheque to representatives from The Mindspace Project, Galadriel McGrail Polston, Kationa Matto and Abigail Mañasco, at No6 Convent Place. The Mindspace Project work in offering a holistic approach to helping, healing and equipping members of our community with tools to navigate their emotional and physical wellbeing.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “The Mindspace Project have been carrying out extremely important work since the height of the pandemic in 2020. I am delighted that this donation is going towards an effort that will assist with the wellbeing of both adults and children in our community”.


