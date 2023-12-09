Minister Feetham visits Deloitte

The Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP, recently visited Deloitte Gibraltar at the invitation of the firm.

This visit reflects the Ministry's ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders in the financial sectors.

During the visit, Minister Feetham had the opportunity to engage with Deloitte's management. Emphasizing his dedication to an inclusive approach, Mr. Feetham also spoke directly with the staff, encouraging open communication and sharing valuable insights.

One notable aspect highlighted during the visit is Deloitte Gibraltar's Graduate Training Programme. The Minister commended the firm's proactive efforts in nurturing young talents, aligning with his vision of creating opportunities for professional growth and development within the Gibraltar financial sectors.

"Deloitte's commitment to professional development, particularly through their graduate training programme, is commendable. It aligns perfectly with our shared vision for Gibraltar's future — a future that thrives on empowering young talents and creating a robust and dynamic business community," remarked Minister Feetham.

As part of the ongoing dialogue with industry players, the Ministry for Justice, Trade, and Industry continues to explore avenues for collaboration and innovation that contribute to Gibraltar's economic growth and prosperity.