Gibraltar and La Linea join forces to promote sustainable transport

The Ministry of Transport will join the Ayuntamiento de La Linea in celebration of European Mobility Week, from 16-22 September 2023.

For the first time, Gibraltarian cyclists will join the bicycle ‘march’ En bici por La Linea, which follows a 16 kilometre route across the city. The activity aims to promote good neighbourly relations, raise awareness of sustainable transport across both sides of the frontier, and promote healthy lifestyle changes for citizens of both cities.

Participation is free. For more information and to register, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/5acpz2z8

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul Balban, said: ‘I’m pleased that Gibraltarian cyclists will for the first time be participating in this important event, which promotes sustainable transport across both Gibraltar and La Linea. As neighbouring cities, it is important that we acknowledge and understand that for many of our citizens, transport is an essential part of daily life and that whilst the problems brought about by excessive vehicle use transcends frontiers, the potential benefits of sustainable, healthier alternatives knows no bounds.’