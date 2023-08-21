Cultural Awards - Nominees Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 Cultural Awards. The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture and aim to recognise potential, ability, talent and achievements throughout Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board is comprised of The Hon. Peter Montegriffo KC, Ernest Gomez, Paula Latin, Andrea Martin-Simpson and Seamus Byrne. Following a public nomination process, the Board has considered nominations and other individuals and groups who have been active over the last year and beyond to decide on a shortlist in the following categories. This shortlist is based on performances and events produced, and achievements attained, primarily from 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023.

As part of the process, the public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The public lines will be launched in September with the support of Gibtelecom who will be providing the charity telephone numbers. Proceeds from the calls will once again be donated to the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):

YOUTH (21 and under)

1. India Borge

Young Art Competition 12-13 age group category winner. Also shortlisted for the Sovereign Art Foundation global student prize award and previous Sovereign Art Foundation Student Prize overall winner.

2. Luna Lee

Won Best Youth actress at this year’s Drama Festival and was recognised as most promising vocalist at GIBFYM. Recipient of Parasol Foundation scholarship for promise & potential. Performed in numerous productions including GAMPA’s Dream Catcher.

3. Nicholas Raggio

Won Best Youth Actor at the 2023 Gibraltar Drama Festival and later won the Best Actor award at Duncan Rand festival in UK. Featured solo role in GAMPA’s ‘We Will Rock You’ musical.

4. Brianna Trinidad

Won the Sussex Award and Best Female dancer at Gibraltar’s International Dance Festival, one of 8 dancers chosen for the grand final out of 87 soloists. Selected for Sadler’s Well’s ‘Making Moves’ project, a 2-week company experience in London for exceptional aspiring professional dancers. Involved in local productions and shows.

SENIOR (22 and over)

1. Shane Dalmedo

Selected for the prestigious Royal Academy Summer Exhibition from 1000’s of entries. Her paintings and sculptures were chosen to represent Gibraltar in Bermondsey London and as part of the Tangier Cultural Exchange. Exhibited in numerous shows in Spain with Kitchen Studios as well as being active in the local art scene.

2. Julian Felice

Original play ‘Blue Whale’ wins Best Play at Duncan Rand One Act festival in UK, with play performed by Gibraltarians in the Space London. Short Story Competition overall winner with ‘The Voice’. Received Drama Festival Adjudicator’s Award and performed in Musical ‘We Will Rock You’. Organiser and presenter of Gibtalks, now in its 8th edition.

3. Stefan Hoare

Visual effects artist who has worked on projects with Disney, Universal and Marvel Studios. Has created characters for BBC Three, Walmart and for a Coca-Cola Christmas Advert. Part of a team nominated for a Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Photoreal Animated Character’. Provided digital work for Disney’s 2023 ‘The Little Mermaid’.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. GAMPA & Parasol Foundation - International Women’s Day programme

The collaboration saw a variety of events and projects, over a week, to raise awareness. This included an art exhibition at GEMA Gallery curated by Kitchen Studios; a music and drama workshop with Clubhouse Gibraltar; a musical recital at the City Hall; an immersive theatre experience (dance, comedy, speech) exploring themes relating to female relationships and roles and a youth panel discussion under the ‘Embrace Equity’ theme.

2. JM Memorial Foundation - Tangier Cultural Exchange

A project which aimed to promote links between both communities and create networking opportunities. This involved an art exhibition featuring 9 Gibraltar artists and performances by the Gibraltar Sea Scouts and Moroccan musicians. The launch of a collaborative song and music video, produced by artists from both cities, embracing both cultures also featured as did a cultural weekend of workshops in collaboration with Donabo Gardens in Tangier.

3. Ukraine ‘Artists For Peace’

A community effort spearheaded by Gail Francis Tiron and John Paul Bautista which has seen over £18,000 raised for charities supporting those affected by the Ukraine war. The initiative has seen two art exhibitions and auctions with around 200 artworks donated for the cause. This last exhibition saw a collaboration with the Fine Arts Association with performances and involvement by Ukrainian nationals.

There will be three extra awards: the CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARD, the GCS AWARD FOR EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT and the MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. These awards will be determined by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 29th November 2023 at the Sunborn Hotel.