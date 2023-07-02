Pedal Ready 2023

Following on from last year’s successful re-launch of the Pedal Ready Programme, in which over fifty children took part, The Ministry of Transport has announced Pedal Ready will once again form part of this year’s GSLA summer programme.

Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) offers cycling proficiency courses, based on the National Cycle Training Standards, to improve cycling skills in order to support safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar. This is in line with the Ministry’s goals under the Active Travel Strategy, which aims to encourage more sustainable forms of travel.

The programme of works, under the Active Travel Strategy, will further encourage the adoption of cycling through dedicated cycling infrastructure. Used recreationally, or as a means of transport, cycling is also an excellent way to keep active, empowering individuals and paving the way for a greener and more child friendly city.

This course will offer Level 1, which focuses on making sure your bicycle is in tip-top condition, how to ride smoothly and calmly, how to better control your bike when setting off, breaking and stopping, as well as teaching children to have a greater awareness of their surroundings when cycling.

Level 1 is a one-day course and is primarily geared to children in Year 6. However, allowances may be made to let children of other ages to participate. The course will be carried out daily from 7th - 11th August between the hours of 9am to 12pm at the Bayside/Westside School forecourt.

Children must know how to ride a bicycle and attend with a bicycle that is fit for purpose, including working brakes, fully inflated tyres, and a helmet. Efforts will be made to provide a bicycle to those children who do not have one. Waiver forms are also required to be signed by parents/ guardians prior to the commencement of the course. To register your child please contact the Ministry at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister for Transport, The Honourable Paul Balban said, “After last year’s great success, Pedal Ready is back again teaching children the important skills necessary to be able to ride safely on our roads. It is important that people sign up quickly to avoid disappointment. Pedal Ready is a great way to allow children to gain bicycle-riding confidence providing the necessary skills essential to promote safe cycling.”