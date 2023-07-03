Bluefin tuna Open Season Suspension

The Department of the Environment would like to inform anglers that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from noon today Monday 3rd July 2023.

The tuna weighing station will close at 15:00hrs. The season will reopen again on the 6th August 2023.

Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season. The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.