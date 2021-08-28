Clubhouse Gibraltar and GibSams Joint Presentation

September is Suicide Awareness Month and Clubhouse Gibraltar and GibSams will be holding a joint presentation on Wednesday 8th September at noon, at Clubhouse premises on 304a Main Street.

The event also aims to provide members of the public wishing to attend, the opportunity for them to chat about suicide issues or any other concerns.

A spokesperson for both charities said,

"Both charities do important and much needed work in the local community to help those facing difficult times, when you are the one in despair both charities have proven to be a lifeline to those in need. Therefore, both charities feel it is important to join forces and work together to raise awareness."

Refreshments will be provided.

All welcome although due to Covid restrictions there will be limited spaces.