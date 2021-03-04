Government Strengthens Ties with Global Blockchain Business Council

H.M Government of Gibraltar has today announced that The Hon Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, has been appointed a 2021 Ambassador for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), a leading industry association for the blockchain technology industry.

Officially expanding the organisation's global reach to 76 jurisdictions and disciplines, Minister Isola is among 130 global ambassadors to join the council, which includes other notable national and international government representatives, business leaders, and lawmakers.

Minister Isola also spoke at the invitation-only GBBC Virtual Members Summit EMEA earlier this week. In a roundtable discussion on Digital Infrastructure and the Digital Economy, which was led by Dr. Catrina Luchsinger Gähwiler, Partner, FRORIEP, Minister Isola was joined by Patricia Nwobodo, CEO, Rowet Group, Savannah Bank, Nigeria.

The Hon Albert Isola said, “From their desire to develop the emerging tech industry through education, advocacy, and partnership, to their commitment to advancing global understanding of blockchain, the GBBC’s values align closely with Gibraltar’s position as one of the leading proponents in the advancement of the technology. The GBBC creates a collaborative environment for innovators and pioneers and we are determined to play our part in driving the industry forward.”