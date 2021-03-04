Trends Makes Donation of 160,000 Masks to the GHA

The Minister for Health thanked the directors of Trends for their generous donation of 160,000 masks to the GHA COVID-19 response.

The first consignment of 10,000 masks was delivered yesterday to the public vaccination centre at the ICC and has been put to immediate use.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This vital PPE is essential to the GHA’s COVID-19 response and I am extremely grateful to the Directors of Trends for their generous donation and show of solidarity at this difficult time for our community and once again demonstrating the continued generosity of the people of Gibraltar.’