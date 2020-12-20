Govt Advice Regarding School Attendance

In view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, parents are being encouraged not to send their children to school on Monday and Tuesday, and to keep them at home.

Schools will be open for those children whose parents cannot make alternative arrangements. There will be no formal teaching and all Christmas parties are cancelled.

Parents are reminded that the purpose of this is to reduce contact, and therefore children should stay with their family bubbles and not congregate in parks, etc. Close contact with elderly grandparents should also be avoided.

The Government says it regrets having to issue this advice, and is grateful to the teachers who will be attending, in order to provide supervision in these exceptional circumstances.