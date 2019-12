New Year's Honours

Her Majesty The Queen has granted the following National Honours:

Michael Llamas to be a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for Services to Gibraltar.

Debbie Borastero to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to the disabled community in Gibraltar.

Winifred J Lane (known locally as Janet) to be awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for Services to the Gibraltar Health Authority.