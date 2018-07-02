Government Lottery – Extraordinary Christmas Draw 2018 (Draw 24/2018)

As announced by the Chief Minister in his Budget address to Parliament, Government has informed the public that this year’s extraordinary Christmas draw will be Gibraltar’s biggest yet.

Draw No 24 will take place on Tuesday 18th December 2018 at 7:30pm and will consist of 100,000 tickets priced at £20 per full lottery ticket with a top prize of 1 million pounds.

The main prizes will be as follows:

￼First Prize - £1,000,000

Second Prize - £100,000

Third Prize - £25,000

Fourth Prize - £10,000

Fifth Prize - £5,000

In addition,there will be twenty minor Prizes of £1,000.

Tickets will go on sale as from the 4th of July 2018, with fixed numbers “Fijos” going on sale on the 21st November 2018.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets early, in order to avoid disappointment.