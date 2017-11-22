Mayor’s Awards

Her Worship the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez GMH, will confer three Mayor’s Awards at a special Ceremony to be held at the City Hall on Thursday 23rd November at 1200.

The Mayor’s Awards committee recently considered a number of nominations for both the lifesaving and community award categories and Her Worship has announced that the Awards will be conferred as follows:

Mayor’s Silver Award – Mr Manuel Vilerio

In recognition of his promptness of mind and his calm demeanour when engaging a highly stressed individual in a highly volatile scenario.

Mayor’s Silver Award – Mr Mark Peñalver

In recognition of his dynamic risk assessment and quick thinking in physically removing a highly distressed individual to safety.

Community Award – Mrs Mercy Posso

In recognition of her dedication and commitment to the Breast cancer Support Gibraltar Charity.

The Ceremony will start at approximately 12.05pm. The Mayor’s awards will be streamed live onto the Mayor’s Facebook Page and the public may view the ceremony awards by following the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/mayorofgibraltar/