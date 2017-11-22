Improvements to the Night Bus Service

In an effort to improve the night bus service provided on Fridays and Saturdays by the Gibraltar Bus Company, Government have announced that an additional bus will be introduced to the N8 route.

This new arrangement will take effect as from Friday 24th November 2017. As a result, buses will run every 20 minutes instead of every 30 minutes, thus providing a much improved and efficient service. This service enhancement will be kept under review to assess use.

The night bus runs from 9.00pm to 2.00am every Friday and Saturday night.