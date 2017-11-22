Stabbing Incident - RGP Appeal for Witnesses

Last night, officers of the RGP’s Area Response Team responded to an altercation between two men in the vicinity of the Bahia Bar at Waterport Road.

A 44 year old local man was stabbed, sustaining a wound to his upper torso. The incident is said to have taken place at approximately 20 minutes past midnight.

The injured man received initial medical treatment at the scene from GHA ambulance personnel before being taken to the A&E Department at St Bernard’s Hospital where he received emergency treatment. He was eventually admitted for further treatment.

The Royal Gibraltar Police has launched a criminal investigation and is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, or who think they may have information regarding the incident, the lead up to it or those involved to contact New Mole House on 20072500.