RGP Update on SWJG Incident

The RGP have commented on the male involved in the incident at Sir William Jackson Grove, saying he continues to be hospitalised at St Bernard’s Hospital. "He is stable, making progress and no longer in a critical condition."

The Royal Gibraltar Police wants to remind the public that no third person is being sought with regard to this inquiry.

They continue to appeal for anyone who may have any information, however minor, that they think may be of use to the investigators to contact the RGP Duty Officer through the Command and Dispatch Unit on 00350 20072500.