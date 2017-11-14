GHA Enters Into Agreements with U.K Transport Service Providers for Sponsored Patients

The Gibraltar Health Authority have announced that, following a tender process, it has formally engaged in contractual agreements with two UK transport companies, to provide services to sponsored patients and their appointed escorts, when travelling to London for treatment or, to attend medical appointments.

Seven established transport service providers were invited to tender, of which two were successful, namely, ‘Raj Car Services' and ‘Greyhound Cars’. The contracts were signed last Friday, 11th of November, at Gibraltar House in London. Both contracts will run for a minimum of twelve months.

The two service providers will offer transport to sponsored patients and their escorts, from Gatwick and Heathrow airports, to their accommodation. Upon arrival at the airport, patients and their escorts will be met by their designated driver. The service will also be available for the return home, when patients and their escorts will be driven from their accommodation to their departure airport. The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Sponsored Patients Department will be in contact with the transport providers and sponsored patients or their escorts to make arrangements.

Darion Figueredo, General Manager at St Bernard’s Hospital, said: “The services provided by ‘Raj Car Services’ and ‘Greyhound Cars’ are an important one for our sponsored patients and their es- corts. The tender process was comprehensive, and, our objective, was to ensure that our patients and their escorts will be provided with a professional and secure service at fair and competitive prices.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP, added: “To travel abroad to receive medical treatment can be a worrying time for patients and their escorts. It is our duty to do all we can to reduce any stress and to make our patients’ experience as comfortable as possible. I am also pleased to learn that the best service providers also offered the most competitive prices. It is important that we consider optimum value for money for our community when entering into any agreements.”