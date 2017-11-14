Gibraltar Meets With London on Environmental Issues

A team from the Department of the Environment and Climate Change, headed by Environment Minister Prof John Cortes and Environment CEO Dr Liesl Torres, was in London last week.

The team met with the Mayor of London's Environment team, including Patrick Feehily – Assistant Director for Environment, Andrew Richmond - Strategy Manager (Waste and Low Carbon Circular Economy), Andrew Jones – Strategy Manager (Green Infrastructure), Stephen Inch – Senior Policy and Programme Officer (Air Quality) and Wayne Hubbard - Chief Operating Officer of the London Waste and Recycling Board.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has an ambitious and forward thinking environmental agenda, including an extensive environmental strategy which is nearing completion.

Extensive discussions were held on a wide range of environmental issues. These included traffic and transport, air quality, waste and recycling, energy efficiency and green infrastructure.

"Despite vast differences in size, we have a great deal in common with London and the environmental problems and possibilities. Sadiq Khan's aims and programmes are very similar to ours in Gibraltar and much can be gained from close contact with London's City Hall", commented the Minister.

The contacts will continue and will in future include discussions also with other Gibraltar Government Ministries.