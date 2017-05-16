The Gibraltar Museum Open Day 2017

The Gibraltar Museum will be opening its doors for their 16th annual Open Day on Saturday 20th May, 2017, from 10:00 to 18:00 hours. As in other years the open day is aimed to coincide as closely as possible with International Museum Day (18th May). This year’s international theme is “Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums”.

International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002 in the form of an open day which continues to increase in popularity within the local community. The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart.

Following last year’s refurbishment of the Museum’s ground floor which now carry an emphasis on the Neanderthals and palaeofauna of Gibraltar, this year will see the unveiling of an exciting new set of galleries occupying most of the first floor. Members of the public should expect a number of surprises in these new galleries.

The staff at the Gibraltar Museum will be on hand to answer any questions and, as in previous years, there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy. The Gibraltar Museum will also count on contributions from its collaborators at The Gibraltar National Archives, The Nautilus Project and Gib-Bats.

The popular children’s competitions such as the treasure hunt and fancy dress competition will once again feature on the day, with prizes for the winners. This year’s fancy dress theme will be “World War II: military, civilian or evacuation”. Participants are asked to register on the day from 10:00 to 12:30 hours.

This year the event will coincide with The Convent’s own Open Day with the Gibraltar Museum setting up an exhibit there too.

Entrance is FREE all day.