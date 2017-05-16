Govt Welcomes Labour Party Manifesto Assurances to Gibraltar

The Government welcomes the assurances that have been given to Gibraltar by the UK Labour Party in its 2017 election manifesto.

The manifesto says:

“In particular Labour will ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and that there is no change in the status or sovereignty of Gibraltar. We will also protect Gibraltar’s economy and ensure that its government can continue to create jobs and prosperity in the years to come.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "I am very pleased to see a clear commitment from Labour on sovereignty and on our economy. The Government will continue to lobby across the political spectrum once the general election is over in order to make sure that the concerns of Gibraltar are listened to and understood.”